Moscow says Baku-Yerevan peace talks aggravated by situation around Lachin corridor

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The escalation around the Lachin Corridor is complicating the peace effort between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a senior Russian diplomat told TASS.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, "Incidents like the latest escalation around the Lachin Corridor certainly cannot but mar the background for negotiations, including peace talks. Russia has been working vigorously toward settling the situation ‘on the ground’. We expect joint efforts toward normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan to be revived on all the tracks soon."

In an interview, the Russian diplomat dismissed the timing of the agreement as irrelevant. More importantly, Baku and Yerevan need to reach a mutually acceptable compromise that would guarantee a stable and just peace in the region, he insisted. According to Galuzin, Moscow is ready to contribute to the peace process under the provisions of a trilateral statement issued by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at their summit in Sochi on October 31.

The Lachin Corridor is the only route linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. On December 12, a group of activists from Azerbaijani non-governmental environmental organizations blocked the Lachin Corridor where the Russian peacekeeping force is temporarily deployed. Baku has said that the protest is not aimed at blocking any road and that civilian vehicles can move freely in both directions.

Yerevan viewed the move as Baku’s provocation aimed at creating a humanitarian disaster in the unrecognized republic. Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan announced earlier that Yerevan had called on the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the OSCE Minsk Group to send a mission to the Lachin Corridor. On December 14, Armenia demanded that the European Human Rights Court oblige Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a government meeting that Nagorno-Karabakh was experiencing a food shortage amid the blocking of the corridor.