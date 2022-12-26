Poll by leading Asian paper reveals ties with Russia priority for Chinese

BEIJING, December 26. /TASS/. Relations with Russia have been a priority for China of late, according to the results of a survey published by the Global Times on Monday.

The newspaper surveyed more than 2,200 people aged 18-69 from 16 Chinese cities. As many as 58.4% of the Chinese view ties with Moscow as their country’s top foreign policy priority. These are trailed by Beijing’s ties with the European Union (45.9%) and Southeast Asian countries (39.7%).

The survey found that the priority of relations between China and the United States have subsided 5 percentage points lower than last year to 36.8%. Now, the US ranks fourth followed by Africa which garnered the support of 19.1% of respondents.

Over 66% of Chinese participants in the survey are upbeat about challenges facing China in the future amid increasing international tensions and pressure from the US. Many respondents also said that in 2022, Russia’s favorability has risen, despite the West’s anti-Russian propaganda and sanctions slapped on Moscow amid the Ukrainian crisis.

Analysts interviewed by the newspaper think that Russia has been treated unfairly by the West. "Many Chinese [people] are concerned that the US hegemony can launch reckless sanctions on anyone who refuses to obey, and what Washington is doing to Moscow could happen to China one day," the Global Times said.

According to the survey, about 70% of respondents said the US image was worsening due to the anti-Russian sanctions and propaganda launched since the conflict in Ukraine. "While most Chinese people are losing faith on the ties with the US, their views on ties with Russia are getting increasingly favorable," the newspaper pointed out.