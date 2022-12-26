South Korean military scrambles warplanes to intercept drones

SEOUL, December 26. /TASS/. South Korea’s military scrambled warplanes in response to a penetration of North Korean drones into the South Korean airspace. Warning shots were fired, the Yonhap news agency has quoted citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

"Unidentified objects," presumably drones, were detected in border areas of Gyeonggi-do province at about 10:25 local time. The vehicles crossed the military demarcation line and appeared in Paju, Gimpo, on Ganghwa-do Island, causing a temporary suspension of civilian flights at Seoul’s airports. It is unclear if the drones carried weapons, Yonhap says.

In response, the Republic of Korea scrambled its planes, helicopters and other aircraft. The South Korean military first transmitted warning messages and then opened warning fire and eventually started an operation to destroy the drones. A KA-1 was among the planes that South Korea used. Earlier it was reported that the plane crashed at about 11:39 local time (05:39 Moscow time). The pilots survived and were not hurt. Last time North Korean drones violated the border in 2017.