KFOR mission debunks reports of attack on patrol in Kosovo and Metohija

BELGRADE, December 26. /TASS/. Representatives of the international NATO mission in Kosovo and Metohija (KFOR) debunked reports about an attack on a KFOR patrol in the region, the Pink reported Sunday.

"We can confirm at this moment that, several hours ago, a KFOR patrol that was on duty near Zubin Potok heard several shots nearby. There were no injuries or damage. We are currently checking what happened and will inform you later," the statement says.

Earlier, lead of Kosovan Serbs Goran Rakic said that reports of Pristina media about an attack on KFOR units by Serbs are disinformation.