Efforts toward establishing security zone around ZNPP making headway — IAEA chief

VIENNA, December 23. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Friday that diplomatic efforts to establish a security zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are "making headway."

"Diplomatic efforts to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are making headway, with the aim to agree and implement the much-needed measure soon," he said in a statement posted on the IAEA website.

According to the IAEA chief, the situation around the nuclear plant "remains extremely precarious and potentially dangerous," since the plant "is located on an active frontline," that is why "the protection zone remains urgently needed."

"Consultations with both sides will continue in the near future," the statement says.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, has a capacity of 6 GW and is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Russian forces took control of the plant in March 2022 and ever since, the Ukrainian army has been periodically shelling its territory, as well as Energodar’s residential quarters with the use of drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

An IAEA mission, led by its Director General Rafael Grossi, visited the plant in early September. Two agency employees remained at the nuclear plant as observers after the mission departed. In its report issued after the visit, the IAEA called for the immediate establishment of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye plant to prevent a possible "nuclear incident" triggered by hostilities. The IAEA chief is negotiating the project with the Russian and Ukrainian sides. On October 11, he visited St. Petersburg to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Addressing an international conference in Rome on December 2, Grossi said that an agreement on a security zone around the ZNPP was within reach.