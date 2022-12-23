President outlines key goals of Ukrainian diplomacy in 2023

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky outlined the key goals of Ukrainian diplomacy in 2023 at a meeting with the country’s ambassadors on Friday.

Zelensky particularly mentioned the launch of talks on the country’s European Union membership, preparations for a NATO summit and the need to ensure "concrete results of this summit for Ukraine." He also spoke about the need to ensure the country’s defense needs. "You must constantly work to satisfy them," the president said, addressing the meeting’s participants.

When speaking about restoring Ukraine’s energy sector, Zelensky called on the ambassadors to "work as closely as possible with the government, the office, international organizations and partner states."

The Ukrainian president did not say a word about negotiations but suggested stepping up efforts to impose sanctions on Russia, establish a tribunal and "block Russia’s assets linked not only to government officials, but also to Russian businesses."

In addition, Zelensky highlighted the need to support Ukrainians across the world.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kiev, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.