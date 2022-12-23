Creating protection zone around Zaporozhye nuke plant to prevent nuclear accident — IAEA

VIENNA, December 23. /TASS/. A plan to create a safety and security zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will help prevent a nuclear disaster according to a statement published on the website of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday.

"The plan will help prevent a nuclear accident by stopping shelling to and from a zone around the plant, Europe’s largest. Although the plant itself has been relatively quiet in recent weeks after it came under intense shelling about a month ago, the clear sound of military activity can still be heard in the vicinity of the facility, underlining persistent nuclear safety and security risks," the statement noted.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, having roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28 in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. The power station has continued its regular operation. Since then, the units of the Ukrainian army have been periodically shelling both Energodar’s residential districts and the premises of the nuclear station, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi repeatedly talked about the necessity of creating a protection zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear station. In September, the IAEA Board of Governors approved a resolution urging Russia to withdraw its forces from the nuclear facility’s premises. On November 17, the IAEA approved a new resolution on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, urging Russia "to immediately abandon its baseless claims of ownership of the plant." Russia and China voted against this resolution while India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, South Africa, Kenya and Namibia abstained from voting. Russia’s permanent mission to Vienna said that the IAEA’s resolution was beyond the framework of the agency’s mandate.

On December 2, Grossi said, addressing the Mediterranean Dialogues international conference in Rome, that an agreement on establishing the safety and security zone at the Zaporozhye nuclear facility could be reached soon.