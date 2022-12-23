IAEA ready to deploy permanent missions to all Ukrainian nuke plants

VIENNA, December 23. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is ready to deploy permanent missions of nuclear safety experts to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants as well as to the zone of the Chernobyl nuclear facility, according to the agency’s statement published on its website on Friday.

"The IAEA is preparing to deploy IAEA teams on a continual basis to four other Ukrainian nuclear facilities, the Khmelnitsky, Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear power plants (NPPs), as well as the Chornobyl site, as agreed last week by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and IAEA Director General Grossi," the document notes.

These missions of the agency’s experts will provide assistance to the staff of the nuclear stations "in order to help maintain a high level of nuclear safety and security."

At an international conference on financial aid to Ukraine held in Paris on December 13, Grossi and the Ukrainian prime minister held talks on organizing the agency’s permanent missions to the Khmelnitsky, Rovno and South Ukrainian nuclear facilities as well as to the zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

On November 14, the IAEA reported that, per the Kiev regime’s request, it would send expert missions to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities in the coming weeks. On November 25, the agency completed its mission in the zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. On December 2, the regulator’s experts inspected the South Ukrainian nuclear facility and on December 10, they visited the Khmelnitsky and Rovno nuclear power plants.