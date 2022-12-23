Ukraine's power grid remains significantly deficient — energy company

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. The deficit in Ukraine's energy grid remains significant, as well as restrictions in the electric power transmission system, the Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo reported on Friday.

"As of the morning of December 23, the capacity deficit in the energy grid has slightly decreased, but remains significant," the company said in a message on its Telegram channel, "At the same time, there remain certain restrictions in the electric power transmission system, caused by damage to the main networks." However, according to the operator, all types of power generators work in the country.

The company also reported damage to the power grid in eastern Ukraine, noting that emergency work would begin after receiving permission from the servicemen.

On Thursday, the company reported that the most difficult situation with electricity was recorded in Kiev and the central region, in the south and east of Ukraine.