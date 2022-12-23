China always stood for peace in Ukraine — top diplomat

BEIJING, December 23. /TASS/. China has always been in favor of settling the Ukrainian crisis through negotiations, the country’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"China has always advocated peace and the fulfillment of the goals of the UN Charter. China stands with the international community to promote peace and negotiations. We will continue to play our constructive role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted the top diplomat as saying.

The sides also discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation. The Chinese Foreign Minister urged the US side to "return China-US relations on a healthy and stable path, thus sending a positive signal to the rest of the world."

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden agreed at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia in November that Blinken would visit China in early 2023. The sides planned to touch upon the topic of the conflict in Ukraine during the visit.