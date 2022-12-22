UN wants Ukrainian conflict to be resolved in line with international law — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, December 23. /TASS/. The United Nations is willing to see the conflict in Ukraine resolved in accordance with principles of the international law, UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Thursday.

When asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks that the sooner the conflict in Ukraine ends, the better, Dujarric said: "Our aim is to see this conflict end in line with the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the country’s goal was to end the conflict that broke out in 2014. "We will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better, of course," he said. "Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict but, on the contrary, to end this war." Putin also reiterated that Moscow had never refused to negotiate with Kiev, it was the Kiev government who came up with a self-imposed ban on talks with Russia.