G7 to continue addressing Ukraine’s urgent financing needs — statement

BERLIN, December 23. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries remain committed to addressing Ukraine’s urgent financing needs, the group’s finance ministers said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"We remain strongly committed to addressing Ukraine’s urgent short-term financing needs," the statement reads.

According to the ministers, since the start of Russia’s special military operation, "the G7 along with the international community has provided significant support to Ukraine, demonstrating great unity, creativity and strength in addressing Ukraine’s urgent humanitarian, material and financial needs."

On October 12, the leaders of the G7 countries agreed that their finance ministers would hold a meeting to coordinate budget assistance to the Kiev authorities in 2023 under the auspices of the International Monetary Fund. According to earlier reports, G7 countries earmarked $29.5 bln in budget support for Kiev in 2022.