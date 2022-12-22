Zelensky’s visit highlights strategic disagreements between Ukraine and US — expert

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the United States has revealed serious strategic disagreements between Kiev and Washington regarding the Ukrainian crisis, the deputy director of the HSE Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies, Dmitry Suslov, told TASS in an interview on Thursday.

According to the Valdai Discussion Club’s specialist, the main task that Zelensky had set himself during the visit was an attempt to achieve an increase in US military support. In the meantime, the main task of the President Joe Biden-led administration, as Suslov noted, was to "probe" into the Ukrainian president’s attitude to the idea of peace negotiations and a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

"The visit revealed very serious strategic disagreements between the United States and Ukraine, although they are tactical allies on an anti-Russian basis and will continue to fight against Russia," Suslov stressed.

Among the differences, the expert highlights the following ones. "The Biden administration still has no plans for providing to Zelensky the types of weapons that he has been demanding and will continue to demand. Zelensky, in turn, showed his absolute inflexibility and refusal to conclude any compromises with Russia. The positions of the parties are very different. The Biden administration will have a hard enough time with such a minion."

"Zelensky to turn Biden administration round his little finger"

At the same time, Suslov admitted that Zelensky and Biden might have discussed the prospects for a peace settlement, but the Ukrainian president, while counting on further US support and its build-up, is not ready to seriously take any steps along these lines.

"The Biden administration has not yet found the political will and strength to publicly or non-publicly call Zelensky to order and force him into a peace settlement. Zelensky proceeds from the assumption that the Biden administration will simply be unable to deny further assistance to Ukraine for political reasons, which means that he will continue to have an opportunity, roughly speaking, to turn it round his little finger," the analyst added.

Zelensky's visit, Suslov believes, was also aimed at trying to put pressure on congressmen, primarily Republicans, to make them approve the US federal budget for fiscal year 2023, which provides for a $45-billion support package for Ukraine, before Christmas. "Many Republican congressmen were critical of this budget and the way it was presented. It was submitted on Tuesday, and on Friday it is expected to be adopted. The purpose of Zelensky’s speech in Congress was to persuade congressmen to vote for it without studying it closely enough," the expert explained.

On December 21, Zelensky spent several hours in Washington at Biden’s invitation. He met with the US president and the leadership of the US Congress and delivered a speech there. Speaking at a press conference, Biden said that in his opinion the Ukrainian president was "open to pursuing a just peace" in Ukraine, and argued that the Russian authorities, in his opinion, had "no intention of stopping" hostilities. When asked what his idea of a "just peace" was, Zelensky explained that this meant no compromises regarding the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Biden said that he saw eye to eye with Zelensky and speculated there would be peace if Russia withdrew its troops, but "that’s not going to happen now." Zelensky also added that at the moment he was unable to send any messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of Zelensky's visit, the US announced a new military aid package totaling $1.85 billion. For the first time, it included a battery of the Patriot air defense system (the truck-mounted launcher, radar and control station).