Azerbaijan guarantees safe movement of people, cargo along Lachin road, MFA says

BAKU, December 22. /TASS/. Baku guarantees the safe movement of people and cargo along the Lachin road, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

"Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan guarantees the safe movement of people and cargo along the Lachin road in accordance with the country’s obligations. He noted that the road was open to traffic, as can be seen on video footage showing the movement of International Committee of the Red Cross vehicles, Armenian ambulances, cars belonging to peacekeeping forces and other vehicles," the Azerbaijiani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan’s top diplomat emphasized that it was "unacceptable that Armenia and persons posing as ‘representatives’ of the Armenians in Azerebajan’s territories are discouraging locals from using the road, ignoring the fact that conditions have been created for its use for humanitarian purposes and artificially creating the impression that the humanitarian situation is allegedly worsening."