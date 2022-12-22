Zelensky says discussed his peace plan with Biden

KIEV, December 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Wednesday he discussed with US President Joe Biden Kiev’s proposals on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and the US leader supported his idea of a summit to discuss these proposals.

"International legal order is our joint task. We need peace," he said addressing US Congress in English after talks with Biden. "Ukraine has already offered proposals which I discussed with President Biden. Our peace formula - ten points which should and must be implemented for our joint security guaranteed for decades ahead."

"And the summit which can be held. I am glad to share that President Biden supported our peace initiative today. Each of you ladies and gentlemen can assist in the implementation to ensure that America’s leadership remains solid, bicameral and bipartisan," he added.

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday ahead of Biden’s meeting with Zelensky that the two leaders planned to discuss Zelensky’s initiative on ways to achieve fair peace to end the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the website of the Ukrainian president, during a conversation with Biden Zelensky came out with an initiative of a global peace summit.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Kremlin knew nothing about Zelensky’s global peace summit initiative.

In his video address to the Group of Twenty summit in mid-November, Zelensky said that Kiev has a ten-provision peace plan, which includes in particular ensuring nuclear, food and energy security, exchange of detainees under the all-for-all formula, restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. He recalled that Kiev insisted on international security guarantees and had worked out a corresponding draft document. According to the Ukrainian president, Kiev calls for establishing an international mechanism for the recovery of losses Ukraine sustained due to combat operation from Russian assets.