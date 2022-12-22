Biden says Patriot systems’ supplies to Ukraine will not lead to escalation

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The US administration doesn’t think that the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Kiev would lead to escalation of the conflict, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with his visiting Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky.

"It's a defensive system. It's a defensive weapon system. It's not escalatory, it is defensive," he said when asked whether the supplies of these weapons could lead to further escalation.

"I did not discuss that at all with the president," he added.

When Zelensky said that Kiev wants more Patriots, Biden said laughingly, "We're working on this."

The Patriot is a surface-to-air missile system which has been used in the United States since the 1980s. The Patriot systems, manufactures by the Raytheon corporation, are capable of hitting planes, drone, cruise missiles, shorter-and intermediate-range missiles. One battery consists of from five to eight mobile units. The platform can hold launch containers for 4 or 16 missiles depending on the modification.

According to the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Patriot battery will be the most expensive weapon supplied by the United States to Ukraine. Each system costs around $1.1 billion. One missile of the latest modification is priced at $4.1 million.