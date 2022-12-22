US allocates extra $374mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine — Biden

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated 374 million US dollars for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with visiting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"And today, USAID has committed more than $374 million in urgent humanitarian assistance for Ukraine," he said.

According to USAID, the money will go to help people "in the most affected areas" of Ukraine and displaced persons. "The funding will help partners provide urgently needed food and cash assistance to more than 1.5 million people, as well as health care, humanitarian protection, safe drinking water and sanitation services, trauma support, and winterization relief items and shelter repairs to support more than 2.5 million people," it said.

According to the agency’s estimates, the US authorities have allocated more than 1.9 billion US dollars for humanitarian assistance to people in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Kiev regime worth tens of billions of dollars.