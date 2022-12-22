Training Ukrainian troops to use Patriot systems will take some time, says Biden

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. It will take some time to train Ukrainian troops to use Patriot air defense systems Washington is supplying to Kiev, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with visiting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

According to Biden, the new package of military assistance to Ukraine "will include a Patriot missile battery, which will train Ukrainian forces to operate as part of the ongoing effort to help bolster Ukraine's air defense."

"It's gonna take some time to complete the necessary training, but the Patriot battery will be another critical asset for Ukraine," he said.

"All together, today's new security assistance with humanitarian funding amounts to $2.2 billion in additional support for the Ukrainian people," he added.