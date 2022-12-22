Washington, Kiev share same vision of situation in Ukraine, says Biden

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. Washington and Kiev share a common vision of the situation in Ukraine and prospects for its settlement, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with visiting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"I think we have, we share the exact same vision. And that free, independent, prosperous and secure Ukraine is the vision," he said. "We both want this war to end. We both want it to end."

According to Biden, the conflict could be settled if Russia withdrew its troops, but, in his words, "it's not gonna happen now." "So what comes next? <…> we're going to continue to help Ukraine succeed on the battlefield <…>. So that when President Zelensky is ready to talk to the Russians, he will be able to succeed as well because he will have won on the battlefield," he added.