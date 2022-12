WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday, and US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed him.

Zelensky is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden, later on Wednesday he is expected to address a joint session of Congress. It is Zelensky’s second visit to the United States since he took office and his first since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine.