White House confirms Zelensky has arrived in US

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived in the United States on Wednesday, a White House spokesperson told reporters.

"President Zelensky has landed in the US and events this afternoon are currently tracking on time," said the official, as cited by the White House Press Office.

The US authorities confirmed earlier that on Wednesday, the visiting Zelensky was expected to meet with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress. It is Zelensky’s second visit to the United States since he took office and his first since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine.