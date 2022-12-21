China’s Xi receives United Russia party leader in Beijing — TV

BEIJING, December 21. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with leader of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev in Beijing on Wednesday, according to China Central Television.

"Xi Jinping has met with Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev who is in Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party," the state broadcaster reported.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, received Medvedev at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, the TV said.