KIEV, December 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has set off for the United States to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

I am "on my way to the United States to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities" of Ukraine, Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is planning to discuss "cooperation between Ukraine and the US" with Biden. "I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings," he added.