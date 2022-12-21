Support for Kiev in US Congress remains strong, sends message to Russia — US official

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. The US administration thinks that bipartisan support for Ukraine in the US Congress will remain strong and send a message to Russia, according to a high-ranking US administration official.

Anticipating Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the US, the official noted that "we will also have the opportunity along with Congress to mark that work to pass a significant package of additional funding for Ukraine for 2023. And we anticipate a bipartisan package of more than $40 billion in funding for Ukraine."

According to the official, this is a signal to the Russian leadership and the entire world "that the United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and that in doing so, that support will remain broad, deep and bipartisan."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kiev.