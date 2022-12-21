Biden has no plans of pushing Zelensky to negotiate with Russia — US administration

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. Washington currently sees no prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict through diplomatic means and US President Joe Biden will not push Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky to negotiate with Russia at a meeting on December 21, a high-ranking US official told a special online briefing.

"Russia could of course end the war tomorrow by pulling out of Ukraine. They show no intention of doing so with no intention of seriously sitting down to commit to doing so. So we do not see diplomacy that would lead to an end to the war on just terms," he pointed out.

"President Biden has been absolutely clear from the start, even before the start of this war, that his principle is nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, that he is not going to pressure or push Zelensky to the negotiating table, but rather, he is going to work with Congress and with our allies to put Ukraine in the best possible position on the battlefield so that when the time is ripe, they are in the best possible position at the negotiating table," the official said, adding that Biden and Zelensky "will discuss every element of this conflict, including the situation on the battlefield and including the question of where the war goes from here."

"I won't say more than that today because I think it's very important for them to have the opportunity to discuss it. But what I will reinforce is that the president is not coming with a message that is about pushing or prodding or poking Zelensky in any way. This is going to be a message of solidarity and support, coordination and alignment and making sure that we are very much putting Ukraine in the best possible position," the US administration official noted.