No requests to resume General Assembly’s special session on Ukraine – spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, December 21. /TASS/. No requests to resume a special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine were received in the past few days, a spokesperson for the assembly’s president has told TASS.

"No, no request," said Paulina Kubiak, who is a spokesperson for General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid.

The UN secretary-general’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said earlier in the day the global organization had no information about the possibility of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the UN headquarters in New York at the moment.

Earlier, the Axios news portal reported citing own sources that Zelensky will visit the US capital on December 21 to address a joint session of the US Congress. The Ukrainian president is expected to thank US lawmakers for the country’s military aid to the Kiev government, worth billions of dollars by now, and will request additional financing. It will be Zelensky’s first visit to the United States since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.