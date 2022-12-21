White House tight-lipped on possible US delivery of Patriot systems to Kiev

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. During a media briefing on Tuesday, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby refused to comment on Washington’s possible delivery of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

"I’m not going to get ahead of security assistance packages that haven’t been announced yet," he said.

The official reiterated that air defense systems remained the most important requirement for the Kiev government.

Earlier, CNN reported citing sources that Washington had been finalizing plans to send Patriot systems to Ukraine. Washington has not officially confirmed the shipment of this type of system to Kiev. In turn, Moscow cautioned the United States against handing over such weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Patriot systems would be regarded as legitimate targets by the Russian Armed Forces, should Washington supply them to Kiev.

When asked whether Russia’s reaction affected US plans in any way, the White House official said the US authorities "are going to continue to work with Ukraine in lockstep <…> to provide them the kinds of capabilities that we think can be helpful to them in terms of their self defense."

"Obviously, we have been mindful of escalation concerns with respect to this conflict <…> but <…> Russia doesn't get to dictate the terms of the security assistance that we provide to Ukraine."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, in response to a request from the Donbass republics, he made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. He underscored that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, instead planning to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West started introducing sweeping sanctions against Russia and shipping weapons and military vehicles to Kiev already worth tens of billions of dollars at this point.