Macron plans to speak to IAEA head, Ukrainian president before calling Putin

PARIS, December 21. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed plans to have a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but stressed that he would like to speak to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi first.

"I have not spoken to him [Putin] for weeks. I informed the public about my latest discussion. And I will speak with him again, after I have a chance to hold talks with the IAEA chief and President Zelensky," Macron said in an interview to LCI and TF1 television channels.

The French leader said the main subject of his possible conversation with Putin will remain the same, namely "nuclear safety of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, particularly at the Zaporozhye NPP."

"From the very outset, France supported the IAEA’s efforts to prevent the conflict from creating excessive threats to this type of infrastructure, to prevent sad consequences," the president added.

Macron told reporters on December 15 he planned to discuss measures to ensure the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants with the Russian leader. He also pointed out that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi’s talks with Russian officials "are proceeding well, bringing the parties closer to agreements on the withdrawal of weapons and troops from near nuclear facilities.".