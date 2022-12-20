Two Turkish warplanes return home after being stuck in Kiev since February – TV

ANKARA, December 20. /TASS/. Two Turkish A400M military transport planes, which have been stationed at Kiev’s Borispol airport, returned to their home base in Kayseri on Tuesday evening, the TRT television channel reported.

Turkey's defense ministry said earlier that the A400M planes that had been kept at the Borispol airport since February 24, took off for their home base on Tuesday. However, the ministry did not elaborate on issues related to the takeoff permits.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier that the issue of the planes’ return had been discussed with Russian and Ukrainian authorities. The planes would return "at the first opportunity," he promised.