Japan’s new security course raises concerns in North Korea — news agency

SEOUL, December 20. /TASS/. The Japanese government’s new course, which is reflected in an updated national security strategy, is raising concerns in a number of countries of the region, the North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The [Fumio] Kishida government’s aspiration to turn Japan into a military power with offensive capabilities through its national security strategy, national defense strategy and defense capability development plan raises great concern in the countries of the region, including ours," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted the diplomat as saying.

"The possibility of a counter-strike, which Japan is talking about, has nothing to do with the legitimate right of sovereign states to defend themselves and is nothing but a justification for a preventive strike on the territory of another state," the North Korean Foreign Ministry said.

According to the spokesman, the Japanese authorities’ new course changes the security environment in the region. "Japan’s new aggressive course has changed the security situation in East Asia. Japan’s remilitarization represents a gross violation of the UN Charter and a serious challenge to international peace and security," Pyongyang added. The North Korean Foreign Ministry added that Tokyo would soon realize that its choice was "obviously wrong and dangerous". Pyongyang promised that its displeasure and concern would be demonstrated through "practical actions".

On December 16, the Japanese government approved a new national security strategy, which is a fundamental document of the country’s defense policy. In particular, it stipulates the right to launch counterattacks against targets on the territory of potential adversaries. At the same time, it clearly states that pre-emptive strikes on the territory of potential enemy are not allowed.