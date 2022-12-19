Air raid alert lifted in majority of Ukrainian regions, explosions reported in Kiev

KIEV, December 19. /TASS/. An air raid alert has been lifted in the majority of Ukrainian regions except Kiev and the Kiev region, the official air raid alert resource reported.

According to the UNIAN news agency, explosions were heard in Kiev. Earlier, explosions were reported in the vicinity of the city of Dnepr.

The air raid alerts were declared overnight on Monday in the Ukrainian capital, in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Poltava, Kharkov and Cherkassy regions as well as in the parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region controlled by the Kiev regime.