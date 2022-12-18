Abkhazian delegation to attend session of Russia-Belarus Union’s Parliamentary Assembly

SUKHUM, December 18. /TASS/. An Abkhazian parliamentary delegation led by speaker Lasha Ashuba arrived in Moscow to take part in a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the press service of the Abkhazian parliament said on Sunday.

"A delegation from the Abkhazian parliament led by its speaker will take part in the 63rd session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, which will be held in Moscow on December 19. Abkhazia’s People’s Assembly was granted a permanent observer status at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on October 17, 2008. Under the regulations. permanent observers enjoy the right of attending sessions of the Parliamentary Assembly and meetings of its commissions with the right of a consultative vote," it said.

The Abkhazian delegation includes chairman of the committee for agrarian policy, natural resources and ecology Timur Beya, member of the committee for economic policy, reforms and information technologies Vakhtangi Golandzia, and head of the parliament’s administration Vadim Bzhania.