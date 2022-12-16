Hungary supports fast-tracking Ukraine’s accession to EU — adviser to Hungarian PM

NEW YORK, December 16. /TASS/. Balazs Orban, an adviser to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has said Hungary is hoping Ukraine will promptly join the EU, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

"We hope as soon as it is possible," the official said about Ukraine joining the EU. "And member states should put pressure on the commission to speed up the process."

The adviser also said Budapest wouldn’t like to abandon its ties with Moscow.

"‘The Hungarian position is based on the idea of connectivity. So we should not separate us from each other."

Hungarian officials earlier have repeatedly opposed EU measures that could harm the country’s economy, as a result stymieing and delaying the adoption of some anti-Russian measures. That position has come under criticism in Kiev.