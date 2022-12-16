Paris dismisses involvement in assassination attempt on head of Russian House in CAR

PARIS, December 16. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has dismissed allegations about Paris’s involvement in the terrorist attack on the Russian House’s head in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Sytyi, AFP reported on Friday adding that the French top diplomat said that the information about France’s possible link to the assassination is not true.

"Those reports are false," Colonna told the French news agency during her visit to Rabat (Morocco), labeling them as "an example of propaganda."

Dmitry Sytyi was the victim of an assassination attempt in Bangui earlier on Friday, when the parcel he was unpacking turned out to be a bomb. He was rushed to a hospital and is now receiving emergency medical treatment. According to AFP, the Wagner group believes that France might be behind the attack.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the attack on Sytyi "aims to obstruct the operation of the Russian House in Bangui and, in a broader sense - to harm the successful development of friendly relations between the two countries.".