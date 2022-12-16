Slovak president accepts cabinet’s resignation — report

PRAGUE, December 15. /TASS/. Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Friday accepted the resignation of the cabinet led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger after it lost a no-confidence vote in parliament, the TASR news service reported.

"The president of the republic accepted the resignation of the cabinet and requested it to continue to perform its duties until the appointment of a new cabinet of ministers," said the presidential administration official that conducted the ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, according to the report.

The motion of no-confidence passed with support from 78 lawmakers in the 150-seat legislature. Twenty lawmakers voted to reject the motion.

The coalition cabinet didn’t have the backing of the parliamentary majority. Its resignation was sought by the parliamentary opposition, and the pressure only increased in September after some cabinet members that represented one of the five parties stepped down. The former partners in the cabinet were unable to resolve differences concerning its composition, among other things.

According to the constitution, Heger’s cabinet will remain in place, albeit with diminished powers, until the president appoints a new cabinet. Slovak politicians are discussing the chance of reaching an agreement to hold early parliamentary elections in May or June 2023.