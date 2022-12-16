One of Ukraine’s energy facilities cut off from power grid — energy company

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. One of the Ukrainian energy facilities has been cut off from the power grid after its equipment was severely damaged, the Ukrainian major energy company DTEK said on Friday.

The company has not given any details as to which facility was in question, but the Dnepropetrovsk Region was left without electricity on Friday, and two thermal power plants - Pridneprovskaya and Krivorozhskaya - are located there. Both belong to the regional branch of the DTEK Dneproenergo.

"The facility’s equipment has been damaged badly, so now it is completely cut off from the power network," reads the statement published on the DTEK’s website, adding that "only critically needed staff are [at the facility], while the others are working remotely."

On Friday, air raid warnings were issued across Ukraine and were not lifted for more than four hours. During this time, explosions were reported in some Ukrainian cities, including Kiev. Kirill Timoshenko, deputy chief of staff of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said that emergency blackouts had been imposed across the country.