Energy infrastructure damaged in Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine — authorities

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Authorities of Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine report damage to critical infrastructure objects.

"A critical infrastructure object is damaged," head of the Kiev regional military administration Alexey Kuleba said on his Telegram channel, adding that emergency power outages take place in the region, with critical infrastructure operating on generators.

Meanwhile, head of the Dnepropetrovsk Region administration Valentin Reznichenko reported damage to energy infrastructure objects in various districts.

"There is serious damage," he said on his Telegram channel.

On Friday, air raid alarm was declared across the entire Ukraine, which remained in effect for over four hours. Various Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, reported explosions. Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Kirill Timoshenko said that emergency power outages have been initiated across the country.