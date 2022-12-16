Serbian cabinet to send request to KFOR to return security forces to Kosovo — president

BELGRADE, December 16. /TASS/. The Serbian cabinet decided to send a request to NATO’s KFOR mission for the return of security forces to Kosovo and Metohija, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Radio Television of Serbia.

According to him, the request will first be sent in a digital form and on Friday morning, "our General Staff chief or representatives will submit our demand" to the KFOR commander.

Vucic specified that the request to bring up to 1,000 Serbian military servicemen and police officers back to the region was based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. The head of state added that the decision was made unanimously.