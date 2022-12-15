EU summit reaffirms commitment to providing military support to Ukraine — statement

BRUSSELS, December 17. /TASS/. Participants in a European Union summit in Brussels reaffirmed their commitment to providing military support to Ukraine, according to a final statement.

"The European Union remains committed to providing political and military support to Ukraine, notably through the European Peace Facility and the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, and by stepping up the bilateral provision of support, in particular air defense capacities and demining assistance," the statement reads.