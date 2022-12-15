North Korea tests ‘high-thrust solid-fuel motor’ — agency

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. North Korea successfully tested "a high-thrust solid-fuel motor," Reuters reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to the news outlet, the test was conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Thursday and provided a "guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed "expectation that another new-type strategic weapon would be made in the shortest span of time," according to KCNA.