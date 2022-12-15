Hungary needs backup oil supply route due to conflict in Ukraine — foreign minister

BUDAPEST, December 15. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that Eastern Europe needs backup oil supply routes because the oil pipeline from Russia runs across Ukraine, which is in the middle of the armed conflict.

The minister made the statement following a meeting with executives of the national oil and gas company MOL, which relies on Russian deliveries to feed its refineries.

"Most of our oil imports go through Ukraine, so because of the war, we need a backup route," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

"However, the capacity of the Adria pipeline, which runs across Croatia, isn’t sufficient to meet the needs of Hungary, Slovakia and, partially, the Czech Republic, and unfortunately, nothing has been done over the past months to increase its capacity," Szijjarto said.

He said the issue is on the agenda of the EU energy ministers meeting slated for December 19 in Brussels, where they will also consider a gas price cap. The minister said he had discussed possible scenarios with MOL executives in Budapest on Thursday.

"Europe is suffering from an energy crisis, and it’s being felt even more acutely in Eastern Europe. Now the most important task for the government is to guarantee the country's energy supply," he said.