Half of customers remain without electricity in Kiev region — authorities

KIEV, December 15./TASS/. Power has been cut off to half of the users in the Kiev region, the head of the region’s military administration, Alexey Kuleba, said on Thursday.

"The weather affects the pace of work on the damaged network. So far, 50% of customers remain without power supply," Kuleba wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that wet snow and gusts of wind had caused additional emergency power outages.

On Thursday, in addition to the Kiev region, emergency power outages were introduced in the Odessa, Zhitomir and Khmelnitsky regions. The day before, the national energy company, Ukrenergo, reported that during the previous day there had been no emergency shutdowns in Ukraine, which was only possible because the grid was hooked up to all nine power units at three Kiev-controlled nuclear power plants.

Large-scale emergency power outages in Ukraine began on November 15 due to substantial damage to the facilities of the country’s energy infrastructure. Later, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that almost half of the country’s energy infrastructure had been knocked out of action, and restrictions in electricity supply would persist through the winter.