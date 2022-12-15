Gas price cap to force Hungary to amend contracts with Russia — Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, December 15. /TASS/. Hungary will have to push for changes to its long-term gas contracts with Russia if EU energy ministers decide to introduce a gas price cap on December 19 in Brussels, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said at a press conference on Thursday after a meeting in Budapest with his counterpart from Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

"If a decision is made at the meeting of the Energy Council on Monday to impose a price ceiling on natural gas, then we will certainly have to make changes to our long-term gas purchase agreement with Russia," Szijjarto said. He noted that he had already discussed this issue by telephone with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The minister recalled that earlier the EU’s leadership promised not to apply the mechanism of the marginal gas price for fuel transported through oil pipelines on the basis of long-term contracts. However, he said, the situation may develop in such a way that "amendments will have to be made" to such agreements.

Szijjarto reaffirmed the Hungarian government's negative attitude towards the gas price cap, which, he said, could only aggravate the dire energy situation in Europe. Instead, he believes, it is necessary to strive to diversify energy sources and expand fuel transportation routes.

"The more sources of natural gas or oil we can use to purchase fuel, the better, so oil from Oman is also a viable option for the coming period for Hungary's energy supply," the Foreign Minister said.

Earlier this week, EU energy ministers failed to agree on the introduction of a gas price cap and decided to continue discussing the issue on December 19.

Russia has been the main supplier of gas to Hungary for many years. In September 2021, the Hungarian company MVM signed two long-term contracts with Gazprom, which provided for the supply of a total of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year through pipelines laid through Serbia and Austria, bypassing Ukraine. At the end of August this year, Hungary signed a contract with Gazprom for a period of two months for the supply of an additional 5.8 million cubic meters of gas per day starting September 1. Since the use of the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been suspended, an agreement was reached in October to increase Russian gas supplies to Hungary along the southern route - along the TurkStream pipeline and its branch through Bulgaria and Serbia.