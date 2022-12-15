EU leaders to discuss energy crisis, help for Ukraine, relations with US at today’s summit

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine and the energy crisis facing the European Union will be the focus of a one-day meeting of the 27 EU heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday.

President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the EU leaders would, among other things, discuss financial and military support to Ukraine, while Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky would traditionally address participants in the summit via video link.

As for the energy crisis, Michel said, the heads of state and government would discuss the priorities, namely, "ensuring security of supply and reducing prices for citizens and businesses."

The relations between the bloc and the United States, in particular the Inflation Reduction Act adopted by Washington which has challenged the EU’s economic interests, will be another topic to be raised at the summit.

The EU leaders will also consider the human rights situation in Iran and Tehran’s alleged weapons supplies to Russia, a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels.