UK chief of defense staff sees more threat in Russia, than in China

LONDON, December 15. /TASS/. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who heads the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces, said on Wednesday that China was not a threat in the same vein as Russia, Iran or North Korea.

"Head further East and we have <…> North Korea, seeking to smuggle artillery shells to Russia," he said. "This should not come as a surprise. This is nuclear North Korea. Pouring bile and anger on its neighbor and mixing rhetoric with over 60 ballistic missile launches this year. 23 of these were on a single day. In a ‘normal year’ that would astonish the world," he added.

Addressing an audience at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), Radakin said, "And then there is China. Not a threat in the same vein as Russia or Iran or North Korea. But a tacit supporter of Russia, whether at the United Nations or taking advantage of cheap energy."

According to the senior British military official, China is "increasing substantially its nuclear arsenal, its missile inventory, its Army, Navy and Air Force." He also pointed to Beijing’s claims of disputed areas in the South China Sea, the strengthening of its positions in the Indo Pacific and the aggression toward Taiwan.

Commenting on the situation in Ukraine, Radakin nuclear rhetoric was inadmissible. He highlighted the strength, "even if much more privately," of messaging that "Russia had to endure from the United States, China, India, Saudi Arabia and others when anxiety surfaced about the prospect of nuclear avenues being considered." Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would not dwell on nuclear escalation and slammed as irresponsible the position of those who have been discussing the topic.