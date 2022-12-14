Moldova expresses protest after diplomat’s remarks about infringement of Russian-speakers

CHISINAU, December 14. /TASS/. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicolae Popescu said that the Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov was presented with a protest after Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s remark about discrimination of Russian-speakers in Moldova.

"This is an aggressive, unacceptable rhetoric. After the recent statements by Mrs. Zakharova, the Russian envoy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and presented with a note of protest," the Foreign Minister said in an interview Wednesday.

Earlier, the Moldovan government approved a new electoral code, cancelling the requirement to print election ballots in Russian. Both the OSCE Bureau for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the Council of Europe expressed their concerns, noting that these changes may negatively affect the participation of minorities in elections. Zakharova also called on Moldovan authorities not to take action that infringes on the rights of the Russian-speaking population and may harm relations with Russia.

Later, the Moldovan government explained that ballots can be printed in Russian under request of territorial commissions after the new electoral code enters into effect.