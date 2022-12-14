UN relief chief arrives in Kiev to focus on humanitarian issues — UN spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, December 14. /TASS/. Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, has visited Kiev to discuss aid delivery to the population with humanitarian representatives, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a briefing on Wednesday.

"The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, was in Kiev today. There, he held meetings with the humanitarian community to discuss support to people impacted by the war and challenges that aid workers are facing to operate in areas not under Government control," he said.

"In Kiev, Mr. Griffiths is also meeting with Government officials and the diplomatic community," Dujarric said.