BELGRADE, December 14. /TASS/. Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Albin Kurti is ready to do whatever it takes in his objective to oppress the Serbs, the head of the Serbian government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, opined on Wednesday.

"By the inhumane treatment and denial of basic rights to Dejan Pantic, Kurti is also violating his own laws, which proclaim that a prisoner should have the right to medical care, contact with his family and a lawyer," Petkovic wrote on Twitter. "It is clear that Kurti is ready to go to any length, even trample his own rules, when he wants to make a strike at the Serbs," he blogged.

Dejan Pantic is a former Serb police officer who resigned in November, along with other Serbian officers, from Kosovo’s interior ministry. He was detained by Kosovo police in Kosovska Mitrovica on December 10 on trumped-up charges, triggering another spiral of tensions in the region. The Prosecutor's Office of unrecognized Kosovo subsequently decided to extend his arrest until at least January 9, 2023.

His son Predrag Pantic said earlier that Kosovo authorities prevented him from visiting the father and did not allow the former police officer to meet with a lawyer and receive medicine necessary to treat his heart disease. He stressed that the family had no information whatsoever about the whereabouts of Dejan Panti and his condition.

Tensions in Kosovo spiraled on December 6, when special forces of this unrecognized territorial entity, accompanied by patrols from the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), began to seize the premises of election commissions in northern Kosovo and Metohija. The Serbian population spontaneously organized resistance to the Kosovars, who fled across the Ibar River. On December 8, about 350 police officers from Kosovo entered the Serb-populated north of the province in armored vehicles and blocked the northern part of Mitrovica. On December 10, Kosovo police in Kosovska Mitrovica arrested Dejan Pantic, a former Serb police officer, on trumped-up charges. In response, the Serbian population took to the streets to protest and blocked the roads in several communities.

Patrols from the EU Mission in Kosovo, as well as members of the International Mission under the auspices of NATO in Kosovo and Metohija (KFOR), arrived at the barricades. The prime minister of unrecognized Kosovo, Albin Kurti, demanded that the Serbs remove the barricades by the evening of December 11. Otherwise, he warned he would order the Kosovo police to remove the roadblocks.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on December 10 that the country would send a request to KFOR to deploy 1,000 Serbian law enforcement officers to Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244.