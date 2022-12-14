Baku ready to meet humanitarian needs of Karabakh Armenians — Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

BAKU, December 14./TASS/. Azerbaijan is ready to meet the humanitarian needs of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said on Wednesday in comments on the situation around the Lachin road amid a protest campaign of activists from non-governmental environmental organizations of the country.

"We say once again that the Azerbaijani side is ready to meet the humanitarian needs of the Armenian population living in our territories," the spokesperson said.

According to the head of the press service department, claims that the Azerbaijani side has blocked the Shusha-Lachin road, due to which a humanitarian crisis may arise, "are groundless." Protests by Azerbaijani members of the public and environmentalists against illegal economic activity and the pillage of Nagorno-Karahakh’s natural resources, "is the result of the righteous discontent of the Azerbaijani public, and this position should be respected," Hajizada stressed. "The purpose of this protest action is not to block a certain road, and civilian vehicles can move freely in both directions," he added.

On December 12, a group of activists from Azerbaijani non-governmental environmental organizations started protesting on the Lachin-Shusha road in Karabakh against the illegal mining of natural resources in the areas controlled by the Russian peacekeeping force. The activists set up tents and said they wouldn’t leave until they were provided access to the Gyzylbulag and Damirli deposits, where they said "illegal mining" was gaining steam. The protesters also demand that the commander of the peacekeepers, Major General Andrey Volkov, come out and meet with them. The protest is into its third day now. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on December 11 that a diplomatic note was handed to Russia over the incident. Aykhan Hajizada said the note contained an appeal to provide Azerbaijani representatives access to these deposits in accordance with the agreements that had been reached.

Yerevan said the protest of Azerbaijani activists was a provocation, describing it as a blockade by "a group of Azerbaijanis of the Lachin corridor.".