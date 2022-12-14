Russian senior diplomat, Syrian ambassador discuss tasks of resolving Syria crisis

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Bashar Jaafari focused on the tasks of promoting comprehensive solutions in Syria, as well as on the country’s post-war reconstruction, at their meeting on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The talks involved an in-depth exchange of views on development of the situation in Syria and around it. Particular attention was focused on the tasks of advancing the political settlement process and the post-conflict reconstruction of the Syrian Arab Republic, the statement said.

The meeting was held at the request of the Syrian diplomat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.